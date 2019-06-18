CBN, ACAMB Pledge to Redefine Banking Industry

The role of Association of Corporate and Marketing Professionals of Banks (ACAMB) in providing strategic initiatives to redefine the image of the Banking industry that resonates with customers has been emphasised.

Speaking at an engagement session during a recent meeting with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and ACAMB’s Exco, the Director of Corporate Communications of the central bank, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, observed that the increasing synergy between CBN and ACAMB would be beneficial in championing new ideas to properly manage the image of the Banking industry as a potent vehicle for promoting financial systems stability.

Pledging the support of CBN to ACAMB, a statement from the corporate affairs managers’ association quoted Okorafor to have highlighted frequently reoccurring customer feedbacks that have continued to form perceptions around the banking industry such as appropriate pricing and bank charges, adding that continuous customer engagement would help clarify misconceptions.

The regulator’s spokesperson used the opportunity to inform ACAMB Exco of the objectives of various funding intervention initiatives of CBN such as NIRSAL, Agribusiness, Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme, among others, being operated to enable many people get access to funding to stabilise the economy.

He added: “The next agenda of CBN is how to grow the economy in a non-inflationary manner or at best, grow side by side with moderate inflation”.

Earlier, while briefing the corporate communications team of CBN, the President of ACAMB, Charles Aigbe, said that the association’s delegation were at the CBN to present ACAMB’s strides having resuscitated the body to drive its visions, programmes and activities aimed at promoting the image of the Banking industry.

Listing achievements of the new ACAMB to include conducting election to fill positions in the Exco and ratifying same at its AGM, refurbishing and rebranding of ACAMB secretariat to a modern office ambiance, holding stakeholders engagement with colleagues, started quarterly knowledge sharing sessions, facilitating certification of qualified members with NIPR and working out same arrangement currently with APCON, launching ACAMB website and social media handles, to name a few, Aigbe stated that the programmes were with clear intentions of providing a platform to groom a vibrant association of members.

The ACAMB president prayed the CBN to give opportunity for ACAMB to make inputs to policy directions of Bankers Committee and also accept invitation to facilitate its 3rd quarterly edition of experience sharing session of the Association slated for July.

Aigbe used the occasion of the meeting to send ACAMB’s felicitation to the CBN Governor, on what he described as well-deserved reappointment to serve a second term in office, while also conveying the goodwill message of members of ACAMB to Okorafor over recent elevation that led to his confirmation as the substantive Director of Corporate Communications of the Apex Bank.