Catholic Priests Meet in Kaduna, Discusses Rising Insecurity in Nigeria

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Catholic priests from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, under the umbrella of Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association, are to discuss the security challenges in the country at their annual general meeting (AGM) which kicked of on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The three day event with the theme: “The Imperative of Good Governance for a secure and prosperous nation” is being held at the Catholic Social Centre, Kaduna.

Speaking at a church service to kick start the event at the Our Lady’s Parish along Independence Way, Kaduna, the Catholic Arcbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most. Rev. Mathew Ndagoso-Manoso, called on the priests to frankly discuss the security challenges bedevilling the country.

He lamented the increasing level of insecurity in the country, lack of government and good governance in certain parts of the country, particularly the North-east where, according to him, the Boko Haram terrorists still hold sway.

The clergy man maintained that good governce and security were interwoven, such that in the absence of one, the other suffers.

Ndagoso-Manoso said : “Insecurity starts from where there is absence of government. The absence of government in certain parts of the country has brought us to where we are today.

“Our problem has always been the management of resources of the land”.

According to him, the Boko Haram terrorists had taken advantage of lack of government’s presence in the north east, to render essential services to communities in the area, noting that this poses serious danger for the country.

“Something is happening right now wether the government knows or not. The splinter group of the Boko Haram, is providing services to the communities in Borno.

“They are collecting taxes because of the absence of government. This is dangerous” the archbishop said.