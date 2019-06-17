Suicide Bombers Kill 30 Persons in Borno

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Suicide attacks have killed 30 persons and injured 38 others in Konduga, a town in Borno State.

Konduga is about 30 kilometres from Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram.

Speaking to our correspondent on phone, the Head of the Rescue Team of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA), Bello Dambatta, said the suicide attacks by three female bombers on Konduga killed 30 persons while 38 others injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Dambatta said the attacks occurred simultaneously on Sunday at about 8pm.

He noted that of the three female suicide bombers, two succesfully detonated their explosive devices while the third bomber was killed by the impact of the explosion from her other colleagues, even though her explosive device was not detonated.

Dambatta said the 38 injured persons were rescued and taken to hospital in Maiduguri.

More details later…