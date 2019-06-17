Makinde Appoints Christian Pilgrims Board Chair, Personal Aides

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governor of Oyo state, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has approved the renewal of the tenure of the Chairman of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), Bishop Ademola Moradeyo.

A statement issued Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the appointment was renewed on Friday, June 14.

The statement equally disclosed the appointment of Mr. Akeem Azeez, as Personal Assistant (I); Mr. Samson Adejumo as Personal Assistant (II) and Miss Ololade Adejumo as Special Assistant on Special Duties.

The governor, in the same vein, has also named Pastor Layi Adisa as Chaplain of the Government House, while Pastor Emmanuel Folayemi Akanmu was appointed as Deputy Chaplain.

Bishop Moradeyo, whose tenure was renewed by Makinde, is currently the Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Ogbomoso.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor’s degree in Theology from the Lutheran College of India, and had served as a President of the Ibadan Progressive Union.

He is also the current Chairman of the Ogbomoso Community Forum.

The newly-appointed Personal Assistant (I), Azeez, holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and Public Affairs from the University of Ibadan.

Adejumo the PA (II) graduated with a degree in Economics from the University of Abuja and has worked in several managerial and consultant capacities dealing with logistics in private, government and international organisations.

He had also worked as a Business Development Executive at Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited.

Makinde wished the new appointees the best in their new assignments.