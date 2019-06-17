CIBN Holds Forum on Infrastructure

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is set to assemble scholars and core professionals from banks and other institutions at a public forum in Lagos, to examine issues that will further improve the state of infrastructure in the country.

The forum is coming under the auspices of the 2019 CIBN Annual Lecture, scheduled to hold at in Lagos this Thursday.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Infrastructure Development and Growth in Nigeria: Prospects and Challenges” and would be addressed by Professor Melvin Ayogu, ACIB, Fellow, Mapungubwe Institute of Strategic Reflection, South Africa while Mr. Andrew Alli, HCIB, Group CEO/Partner, SouthBridge Group, will Chair the occasion.

“In a bid to ensure that Nigerians from all walks of life are carried along on critical policies of government as well as benefit from the knowledge based issues’ forum, the Institute has consistently made the programme free of charge for all of participants.

“The Annual Lecture series, therefore, is a public enlightenment programme aimed at keeping members of the public constantly abreast of topical economic issues and policies.

“In order to ensure this year’s event is unique and value adding, the Institute has carefully selected high profile professionals as panellists from both the manufacture and financial sectors of the economy comprising Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director General, National Pension Commission; Mr. Bola Onadele, Managing Director/CEO, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange; Dr. Wale Babalakin, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Governing Council & Chairman, Bi-Courtney Group; and Engr. Mansur Ahmed, President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) & Executive Director, Dangote Group,” it added.