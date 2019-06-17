BoI, BENCCIMA, others applaud Obaseki as activities kick off at Edo Production Centre

As business activities officially kick off at the Edo Production Centre, the Bank of Industry (BOI), Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) and other stakeholders have applauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-driven initiative which has set the tune for industrial development and youth empowerment for wealth creation in the state.

During a visit to the Production Centre located along Sapele Road in Benin City, a representative of the BoI, Ayo Bajomo, said, “This is a very novel initiative. It is one of its kind I am seeing in this country and I know that Edo is not going to remain the same again after this. This is a model for others to copy. It will create jobs and help drive industrialisation in the state.”

President, BENCCIMA, Dr. Helen Atekha-Odemwingie, noted that the production centre has opened a vista for economic expansion for players in the fabrication, fashion designing, metal and leather work sectors in the state, as those in the centre now operate with 24-hour electricity.

Permanent Secretary, Board for Technical Education, Bernard Oigboke, said the government would collaborate with the artisans in the centre to deepen the gains being made.

According to him, “This is a vision that has come to fruition. We have gone around and seen so much that has been put into this place to ensure that it works. We are impressed, to say the least. There are polyethene-making, welding and fabrication and other production activities going on. We will work with the artisans to ensure they get the right training.”

The artisans commended the governor for keeping faith with the promise of setting up the centre, adding that they are satisfied with the facilities and the 24-hour electricity supply.

Chairman, Association of Polythene Producers, Solomon Omofoman, said the decision to relocate their business to the Centre was to overcome the burden of lack of stable power supply.