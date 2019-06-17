600 Katsina Residents Benefit from Free Cataract Surgery

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 600 patients are to benefit from the ongoing free cataract operations being undertaken by the Katsina State government in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian government.

The free cataract surgery is part of Governor Aminu Masari’s promise that all cataract patients discovered during the state’s free health programme would be operated upon free of charge.

The leader of the Saudi Arabia-led Ophthalmology Caravan, Dr. Sameer El-Mansur, disclosed this to THISDAY on Monday at the ongoing free cataract surgery in Katsina.

He said: “600 patients, including five children, would undergo cataract operation in the ongoing phase of the programme. We treated over 300 patients in Katsina in the first phase of the exercise.”

El-Mansur said in addition to the free eye surgery, the Ophthalmology Caravan was planning to train some ophthalmologists working at the Katsina State Eye Clinic Centre to enhance their performances.

“We organised this free cataract surgery in conjunction with the Katsina State government to alleviate the plight of people living with cataract disease. We commend Katsina government for partnering with us.

“We are targeting more than 600 cataract patients in Katsina. These patients are from the 34 local government areas of the state. They are mostly elderly people,” he said.

The surgery, which began last week, is expected to run for two weeks.