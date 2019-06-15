Startimes Seals Deal with WildAid on Wildlife Conservation

StarTimes, a digital TV operator has signed a partnership deal with a non governmental organisation, WildAid , in order to raise awareness on wildlife conservation.

The illegal wildlife trade is a multi-billion dollar global industry largely aided by consumers demand around the world.

By this agreement, WildAid will work together with StarTimes to raise awareness on wildlife conservation through the latter broadcast network in Africa.

WildAid works to reduce global consumption of endangered wildlife products and to increase local support for conservation efforts with high-impact media campaigns featuring some of the most influential voices in the world.

It also works with governments and partners to protect fragile marine reserves from illegal fishing, enhance public and political will for anti-poaching efforts, and reduce climate change impacts.

Speaking on the development, Chief Executive Officer of WildAid, Peter Knights, said: “We are looking forward to producing new local programmes on conservation and getting the message to both villages and cities across the African continent.”

Also, Group Vice-President of Startimes, Luis Lu, expressed optimism that the partnership would help put an end to the illegal act.

“As a bridge between China and Africa, we now join the fight of protecting Africa’s wildlife. With 25 million users in more than 30 countries, we will help to make sure that African people know how priceless their wildlife is”, he said.

Both parties will also explore opportunities in content production and ground activities in Africa.