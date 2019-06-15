Rainy Season: FRSC Cautions Motorists against Over-speeding, Reckless Driving

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Katsina State yesterday admonished motorists in the state to drive with caution and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guiding the use of roads as rainy season intensified to avoid road crashes. The State Sector Commander of the Corps, Aliyu Sule Tanimu, who disclosed this in Katsina, said research had shown that a good percentage of road crashes in Nigeria was due to human factor.

He said: “Motorists should shun unsafe practices as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, overloading and use of mobile phone while driving are impediments of a successful journey.”

According to Tanimu, Nigerians were not always conscious with safety until when crashes occurred and this was evident in the frequency of road crashes in Nigeria.

The Katsina FRSC commander stated that the Command had embarked on numerous programmes to sensitise motorists as well as create awareness for all road users on safety during rainy season and beyond.

“Once it is raining, drivers should reduce their speeds drastically so that they can see and be seen. When they can’t see, the best option for them is to park their vehicles until when the rain subsided.

“90 is the maximum regulated speed limit for commercial cars, while private cars should not go beyond the regulated speed limit of 100, the FRSC commander explained.

He explained that the command had launched a war against overloading, warning that any driver found wanting would face the wrath of the law.

While urging his officers to shun bribery and other acts capable of tarnishing the Corp’s reputation, the FRSC boss said any officer found violating the rules would be dismissed from service.