Ola Aina: Finally A Bull

English Premier League club, Chelsea on Wednesday announced Nigeria defender Ola Aina has joined Serie A side, Torino on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan at Torino and made a huge impression at the club prompting the Italian club to trigger a buyout option in their loan agreement.

“Everyone at Chelsea Football Club would like to thank Ola for his services and we wish him the best of luck for the next stage in his career,” a statement on Chelsea’s official website read in part, while Torino also posted a short message on their Social Media platforms expressing their delight on the permanent acquisition of Aina from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old defender made 30 league appearances as Torino finished seventh, scoring his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Udinese in February.

Regular playing time had been hard Ola Aina to come by with more experienced players like Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonzo and Emerson at Chelsea’s fold, culminating in a loan spell with Hull City penultimate season before another loan to Torino last season.

In January, with season at the halfway stage Aina was named the fastest player in the Italian Serie A.

The official website of the Lega Calcio published infographics of the first round of the Serie A and the Chelsea loanee reached the highest speed peak calculated over a period of three seconds.

The Nigerian wing-back clocked a top speed of 29.66 kilometres per hour to rank first, though Aina has to improve in the defensive phase, he is considered Nigeria’s best offensive wing-back at the moment and his strengths are his pace and acceleration, which helps him against his opponents.

Aina played in all but three games this season for Torino. He has low-key been one of the loan army’s success stories of the season. Despite playing most his time at Chelsea and his 2017/18 loan at Hull City on the right, he has been Torino’s starting left wing-back since opening day.

Aina has done more than enough to warrant Torino executing his £10 million option to buy. Torino, who ended seventh in the Serie A table needed reinforcements for the additional coming campaign.

“I really like Turin. It’s not as big as London, but it’s a bit more relaxed and relaxing, a bit like me. In England, we train a lot in the morning, here it’s more the afternoon. I’m getting used to it though. Everyone is adapting to me, and obviously vice-versa. My teammates have made me feel good from the beginning, I thank them because it made it much easier for me to settle in,” Aina was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

“Serie A is very different from the Premier League, the football in England is more physical and fast. It’s slower here and there’s more time to think, but you need a very different, more intense, attention to tactics. That’s good for me because that’s exactly what I need to improve.

“I chose Torino because of the coach Walter Mazzarri, I talked to him and I got the feeling he wanted me and wanted to help me grow. I also felt he wanted me to work for him, that I could be important for his cause. Then, of course, Torino have a great history and the Italian league is one of the best, so I couldn’t say no.”

He went on to praise Mazzari’s tactics and team set up, emphasising how he likes to be given the freedom to attack as well as defend.

Normally placed on the right side, Aina has been operating on the left, though he admitted it makes no difference where he plays.

“Both right and left are the same,” Aina continued, “the only difference is you have to use your other foot. Simple really.”

He was born in the London and was raised by two Nigerian parents, he was also one step away from participating in the last World Cup in Russia: he was in fact included in the preliminary list, but was not chosen in the final 23.

The 22-year-old Chelsea Academy product is good in making short passes and is a good dribbler. He was a right winger when he first joined The Blues at U11 level before he was converted into a defender.