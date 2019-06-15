Nigeria Gears up for ‘Beauty West Africa’ Fair

Following the success and testimonies from previous editions , BtoB Events Limited, a United Kingdom based firm that organises Beauty West Africa Exhibition plans to expand the exhibition offerings this year to make it more rewarding.

Managing Director of BtoB Events Limited, Jamie Hill, disclosed this while making an official announcement for the 2019 edition of the programme, billed to hold between 20th and 22nd November, 2019.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Hill said: “Beauty West Africa 2019 will be bigger and better than last year. The exhibition is now over two halls with double the amount of exhibitors, new international pavilions and a significant increase in regards to the number of business opportunities available. We are really looking forward to the numerous possibilities that this will bring to Nigeria and African economy at large”.

Beauty West Africa Exhibition is recognised as West Africa’s biggest professional beauty event which offered the platform for beauty professionals across West Africa to connect, network, source suppliers and embellish their knowledge on current beauty innovations from local and international experts.

Relating the success of past editions, Hill said: “We are proud and excited to have made a big impact on the Nigeria’s beauty sector via the exhibition which saw us mobilise over 100 companies into Nigeria from across the World in 2018.

This was majorly through representations from Export Promotion Agencies of countries across the globe including Egypt, Turkey, South Africa and Indonesia . Specifically, the exhibition recorded 44 per cent representations from Africa, 23 per cent from Asia, 19 per cent from Europe and 10 per cent from Middle East.”

The level of turnout according to him, demonstrated the truly international nature of the platform.

While calling on more investors to key into the fair’s objectives, Hill pointed out that successes recorded in previous editions could be tied to commitment of partners, such as Compass Global Business Services, Bank of Industry, BOI and Darling Nigeria, a division of the Godrej company.

“Compass Global happens to be the conference and official partner in Nigeria,its collaboration went miles in bringing the programme down as well as involving government private sectors and local communities. Darling was able to open the eyes of participants to prospects in sector through sponsorship of workshops and master classes while BOI’s engagement further boost investors confidence in Nigeria’s business environment”.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Global, Tokunbo Chiedu, reiterated the firm’s commitment to promoting the brand ‘Nigeria’ to global markets.

“As a company in the international trade, investment, and export promotion space, our work provides a gateway into the Nigerian market. We are partnering with BtoB Events with the aim of developing the beauty sector and working with key stakeholders within the domestic market. We also aim to foster linkages between Nigeria and international brands on the exhibition platform,” she