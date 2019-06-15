Coscharis Motors, BMW Offer 5 Years Care Package for 2019 Models

By Bennett Oghifo



Coscharis Motors, the sole franchisee of BMW in Nigeria, has introduced complimentary 5-year service or 100,000km BMW care package, whichever comes first for all its new 2019 BMW models.

According to a statement by Coscharis, the new BMW Service Inclusive Plan enables customers to enjoy an even more effortless and convenient experience when having their vehicles serviced at Coscharis motors. All service costs for regular maintenance, including vehicle health check, engine oil change, air filter service, fuel filter service, micro filter service, spark plug service, brake fluid service are covered by the package. Genuine Parts have also been discounted by 25% until 31st July 2019.

The Marketing Manager, Coscharis BMW, Cletus Aregbeshola said the objective of this offer is to increase customer peace of mind and enhance ease of ownership regarding maintenance.

“The offer will only apply to 2019 model year vehicles and will exclude all older model years and pre-owned vehicles. Hence, all BMW vehicles sold from January 2019 are entitled to this special package.

“We believe peace of mind should never be compromised neither should ownership be a struggle. That is why every 2019 BMW now comes standard with complete peace of mind.

Coscharis Motors has now optimized it service delivery to genuine service performed by highly trained technicians who only use BMW Genuine Parts and Accessories on customers’ BMW. With BMW Service Inclusive Care customers are guaranteed total convenience and complete peace of mind.

Coscharis Motors offers premium experience and sales offices for BMW brands in Nigeria.

It showrooms are primarily in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja but with standard service centres across a wider span of the country.