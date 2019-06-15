Annjay to Launch new Fashion Product, Cura

Singer, actress and entrepreneur, Chioma John, who recently bagged the ambassadorial deal of a Chinese tech company, Ja Solar Energy Equipment, has added more feather to her hat.

The ‘Man No Be God’ crooner is set to launch her fashionable Sunglasses which got into Nigeria from China few days ago. On why she went into sunglasses business after she had successfully established her hair, eyelashes and makeup brands, Annjay stated: “I went into beauty business because I liked it since childhood. It’s also part of my profession as a singer and a model. I love to see people look good.

We also know that the level of sunshine in Nigeria is something to worry about.

That was why I introduced the sunglasses brand.”