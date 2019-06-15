Abubakar Ibrahim is Gombe Speaker

A new Speaker for the Gombe State House of Assembly has emerged following the election of Abubakar Ibrahim Sadiq (APC) from Yamaltu West State Constituency. The election which was presided over by the Clerk of the House, Shehu Mohammed Atiku, also witnessed the emergence of Shuaibu Adamu Haruna, Kwami East State Constituency, as Deputy Speaker. The Speaker and his Deputy who were elected unopposed by members of the House, were immediately declared by the Clerk and thereafter administered with the oath of their offices by the Clerk. The Speaker was nominated by Musa Buba, Balanga North and Seconded by Abdullahi Abubakar, Akko West. The Deputy Speaker also had his nomination from Usman Hassan, Gombe South and seconded by Nasiru Abdulkarim, Gombe North. Shortly after taking over as the Speaker, Abubakar Ibrahim Sadiq then presided over the oath taking of the other 22 members in batches. In his acceptance speech, the Speaker promised to hold the position in trust for the growth and betterment of the State.

He called for the support of other members to cooperate with him ineffectively discharging their constitutional duties be solve many of the challenges confronting the State. He also announced the principal officers of the House as follows; Majority Leader, Markus Samuel; Deputy Majority Leader, Saddam Bello Saleh; Chief Whip, Musa Buba; Deputy Chief Whip, Yahaya Mohammed. The PDP on the other hand sent in the names of Alhaji Ahmadu as the Minority Leader; Rambi Ayala, Deputy Minority Leader; Minority Whip, Tulfugut Kardi while Asma’u Iganus will serve as the House Deputy Minority Whip.