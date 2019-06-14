Three Babies Win N3M in Photo Contest

Rebecca Ejifoma

It was an artistically memorable event recently at the D’Podium Ultra Event Centre in Ogba Lagos when the Royal Baby Award (RBA) Series premiered and awarded three babies millions of naira in celebration of children in the country.

Three babies were crowned first, second and third of the over 1,000 babies that enrolled for the contest. The winner was awarded with N1.5 million cash prize, the first runner up –N1million cash prize, and the second runner up got N500,000.

The Royal Baby Awards is a photo competition for infants aged zero to three. It is designed to celebrate the precious moments of infancy and the joy of childhood and parenthood.

The CEO of Royal Malc and Founder of RBA, Uju Nduba, said: “Owing to the fact that we don’t have events that celebrate children in Nigeria, we created this platform where children are celebrated and empowered.”

According to her, this annual programme will come bigger and better next year. “We are not stopping at Royal babies alone; we will also launch Royal Women Award.”

Part of their aim is to nurture infants. “We are empowering them for a brighter and better future. These top 50 babies will be kept under our management for one year”.

Nduba added that while on their watch for one year, they would help groom the babies and also give them modern jobs that would help better their future.

As this is the maiden edition, the CEO said, “We hope to create more and better chances for other children. We had over 1000 contestants. For the next, we will bring them from everywhere and give them equal opportunities.

“The ages range from 0-3years; we just see your babies picture and to be fair enough we made registration free”,

CEO of Emvirtue, Mr. Emmanuel Ezima said his organisation bought into this idea because, “it’s a good platform where parents can give quality time and pay attention to their kids”.

The categories of the awards were: Great Personality – N100,000; Alluring Smile – N100,000; Most Creative Photo – N100,000; Most Fashionable – N100,000; Most Distinguished, N100,000; and the Most Viewed YouTube Video – N100,000.