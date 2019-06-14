‘Our Husband has Gone Mad Again’ Storms Abuja

Yinka Olatunbosun

Theatre buffs are in for a treat this week at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The production of Ola Rotimi’s classic comedy, Our husband Has Gone Mad Again has commenced since June 12 featuring A-List actors such as Patrick Diabuah, Omololu Shodiya, Ada Erojikwe and a host of others. The play which holds at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja runs till Sunday June 16 with two shows per day.

Produced and directed by Agozie Ugwu, the production is set to change the cultural landscape in Abuja. While theatre is a cultural staple in Lagos, Abuja is fast becoming an emerging market for theatre producers like Ugwu.

Courtesy Diamante Global Services, in partnership with Mosaic Theatre Production and Cruise Entertainment, the production offers a few free tickets on social media for those who want to share in this splendid experience.

The story is based on the life of an ex-military major, Lejoka-Brown who ventures into politics for selfish reasons. His campaign strategy is ‘surprise and attack’. His three wives compound his problems as the latest wife, Liza who is a medical student in the US pays a surprise visit.

Lejoka-Brown had inherited Mama Rashida from his late brother while Sikira, his second wife is a daughter to the President of the National Union of Nigerian Market Women whose votes he needs to clinch his political post.

The earlier production of the play had featured Ramsey Noah. According to the director, the production company has toured major cities in Nigeria. But this weekend, it is all about Abuja theatre goers.