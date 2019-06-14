Jonathan Felicitates with Abdulsalami at 77

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has felicitated with ex-Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) as the latter celebrates his 77th birthday.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan described Abdulsalami as a promoter of peace and national cohesion.

The former president also highlighted Adulsalami’s role in midwifing the Fourth Republic, describing it as a testament to his patriotism and selflessness.

The message said: “As a statesman, you have dedicated your life to promoting peace and national cohesion not just in Nigeria but across Africa.

“Your role in the military-to-civilian transition, as a Head of State in 1998-1999 which birthed the Fourth Democratic Republic in Nigeria is a testament to your patriotism to our country.

“Through your selfless service, you have deepened the conversation for national rebirth by leading the crusade for a peaceful nation.

I pray that Allah grants you your heart desires and may you enjoy more glorious years of peace, health, and joy as you celebrate.”