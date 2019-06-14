GOtv Announces Fascinating Programme Line-up for June

Mary Nnah

GOtv subscribers will revel this month of June as the country’s leading terrestrial pay television operator as announced a well-prepared bouquet of new programme series for their viewing pleasure.

All through the month, GOtv subscribers will have access to the freshest of telenovelas, movies, kiddies, documentaries and general entertainment programmes.

Lovers of soap operas will be enthralled by the intrigues of My Golden Home. Grandmother devises a master plan to get Lata kicked out of the house. Abha and Karan attend the honorary celebration for Jagmohan. Abha and Viren resolve matters and Karan seems pleased. Mishti receives good news from her doctor (ends on Friday, 21 June at 5pm on Zee World).

Also on the programme menu is the romantic tale, Fire and Ice. The telenovela tells a story of a love triangle between a fierce young woman Twinkle, a possessive guy named Yuvraj and a wealthy man named Kunj (staring on Saturday, 22 June at 5pm on Zee World).

Movie buffs will be thrilled by the action movie, Hancock. Hancock is a superhero whose ill-considered behaviour regularly causes damage in the millions. He changes when the person he saves helps him improve his public image (showing on Saturday, 8 June at 7pm on BET).

Nick Wild’s biggest vice is gambling addiction. The fact that he also possesses fighting skills that make him a danger to anyone who angers him, leads to an inevitable clash with the mob. His life is under threat, but can he survive the impending battle coming his way? Find out in Wild Care (showing on Sunday, 9 June at 7pm on M-Net Movies Zone).

Also on offer this month is the captivating hit movie, Sabotage. John “Breacher” Wharton is in charge of a special police unit ordered to destroy a drug cartel that runs amok when they are robbed, and their hideout is destroyed. ‘Breacher’ has a secret. What can it be? Catch all details on Sunday, 16 June at 7pm on M-Net Movies Zone.

Keep up with the most popular sisters on television as they make a fashionable return to tackle love, life and everything amongst themselves in the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (showing on Sunday, 30 June at 7pm on E! Entertainment).

Nick Cannon and other celebrity guests will keep viewers giggling in a series of comedy challenges between two comic teams in Wild ‘n’ Out (showing on Monday, 17 June on MTV Base).

For adults with an inkling for documentaries, there are several programmes which will keep them glued to their TV screens. Thinking of how crime prosecutors go about their tedious tasks on a daily basis? Then watch Cold Justice, which details behind-the-scene activities of former prosecutor Kelly Siegler, a Texas prosecutor for 21 years, and her team of crime scene investigators and trained detectives (showing on Monday, 10 June at 8:10pm on CBS Reality).

Antarctica is the coldest place on Earth. It’s too harsh for most life forms to survive on land. But underwater life is totally different. Using deep-sea submersibles equipped with state-of-the-art cameras, marine biologists set out to explore one of the world’s most exotic places. The scientists’ journey takes us into a hostile and inaccessible world locked away under snow and ice in Deep Oceans (showing on Monday, 10 June at 5pm on Nat Geo Wild).

The kids have a lot of shows to choose from on their return from school and during the weekend. Among these is Paprika. No hurdle’s too high for the Paprika twins Olivia and Stan as they turn everyday life into wonderful, colourful adventures (showing on Saturday, 15 June at 6am on Disney Junior).

Kiddies will also get to enjoy the award-winning series, Guess How Much I Love. The programme is set in the timeless watercolour landscape of mossy forests, lazy rivers and sunny meadows that is the idyllic home of Little Nutbrown Hare and his father, Big Nutbrown Hare (showing on Sunday, 16 June at 8am on Jim Jam).