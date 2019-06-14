Busiswa, Lira to Perform at Malibongwe Arts Festival

Vanessa Obioha

Multi-platinum selling Afro-Soul singer Lira; award-winning house and pop singer Lady Zamar; multi-award winning afro pop singer Amanda Black; poet and singer/songwriter Busiswa are among the music artistes who would be performing at the upcoming Malibongwe Arts Festival – A Tribute To Women.

This year will mark the second edition of the festival organised by Sheer Entertainment and The Alore Group.

Set to take place on Saturday August 10, 2019, Malibongwe Arts Festival is a culmination of Mzansi’s favourite musical genres and cultures all one stage in celebration of women from South Africa.

Held at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens, Malibongwe Arts Festival combines a picnic vibe with an extraordinary music line-up for a single daytime concert, and will boast a premium selection of music, food and beverages. There will also be performances by other South Africa’s female musicians.