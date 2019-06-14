Amstel Malta Congratulates Falcons for Win against Korea

Premium Malt Drink, Amstel Malta, has congratulated the senior national female team, the Super Falcons for defeating South Korea at the ongoing Women’s World Cup in France.

The Super Falcons defeated the Taegeuk Ladies, 2-0, after an exciting game. Asisat Oshoala scored Nigeria’s second goal after Kim Doyeon had in the heat of play commited an own goal to give Falcons the lead.

Nigeria has become the first African side at the ongoing Women’s World Cup to win a group game at the tournament.

Speaking on the win, the Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Ngozi Nkwoji said, “When we tell you the Super Falcons have got balls, we know what we mean. They played a great game and we’re immensely proud of them even as we look forward to more wins from them.”

“As the Official Malt drink of the Super Falcons and all the other national teams, we’re standing solidly behind the ladies wishing them even more victories in France,” she added.

With a powerful marketing campaign highlighting the power of women, Amstel Malta is showing its support for the senior female national team while urging Nigerians across the country to do the same, cheering them on to victory.