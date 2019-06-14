Alienware, Dell Boost Mobile Gaming, Audio Engineering

Emma Okonji

Alienware and Dell are set to boost gaming solutions with more performance, portability, display technologies, and community benefits.

This year at Computex 2019, Alienware and Dell will deliver on this and more, the companies said in a statement.

The new Alienware m15 and m17 as well as the Dell G3 15 are among Dell’s first gaming laptops to showcase a brand-new design and processors that supercharge the PC gaming experience. Two Alienware branded headsets, several new display technologies, a new esports investment in education, blue light reduction, and custom home installation, are some of the tools and solutions to enhance gaming.

Vice President, and General Manager of Alienware, G Series, and XPS at Dell, Frank Azor, said: “Gamers across the globe have high expectations from Alienware and Dell when it comes to our gaming products and without a doubt our latest announcements will exceed even the highest of expectations out there.

“To get to this point it has taken over two decades of uncompromising commitment to gamers, the collaboration of an incredibly talented and devoted team, and an ever-expanding group of top-tier partners.”

Alienware introduces a totally redesigned Alienware m15 and m17 that is leaner, more advanced and more powerful than its predecessor. With a starting weight under 4.7lbs and 5.8lbs respectively, Alienware is proud to release its thinnest 15” and 17” gaming laptops to date. Not only do they introduce Alienware’s new Legend industrial design, announced earlier this year at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, United States, the new Alienware m15 and m17 also introduce innovation culminating from everything the Alienware design team has learned over the years – giving them a clean slate to design around anticipated issues and enabling them to reach new heights in sophistication.

The Alienware m15 and m17 are engineered for gamers who prioritise mobility without compromise to performance by offering Intel processors and NVIDA GeForce GPUs. Numerous display technologies enhance gameplay with the m15 being the world’s first 15” laptop to feature Tobii eyetracking, and the m17 being the world’s first laptop to feature Eyesafe display designed to lower blue light emissions, while maintaining vivid colour integrity.

Listening closely to the gaming community and catering to the needs of different gamers, Alienware is excited to launch the next generation of wired gaming headsets – the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset and Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset.

The new range of headsets feature hand-picked 50mm high resolution drivers that have been custom tuned to provide amazing audio clarity. The specially sculpted, deeper audio chambers amplify the resonance and the memory foam ear pads provide a high level of noise isolation. All this is packaged into a sleek, iconic Alienware Legend Design with non-exposed extenders, and a retractable boom microphone that help create a beautiful seamless outline.

“We have to ensure our next generation is equipped with the skills to thrive in a digital world and need as much talent as possible to meet the needs of our future workforce,” Senior Higher Education Strategist, Dell Technologies, Jeanne Weber, said.