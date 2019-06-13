Tunji- Ojo Congratulates Gbajabiamila

The member representing Akoko North East/ North West of Ondo State in the House of Represntatives, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji -Ojo has congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila on his election as the Speaker of ninth House of Representatives.

Tunji-Ojo who doubles as the Chairman of First Timers Forum in the House said he was immensely joyful on the overwhelming victory of Gbajabiamila because of the role played by his colleagues. He also said members of House of Representatives have proven their patriotism and commitment to a better Nigeria with the landslide victory of Gbajabiamila.

“Nothing gives me more joy in the victory of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila than the fact that my colleagues knew what was right and patriotically rose above partisan interests to elect the obvious best as the Speaker of the House”.

He described Gbajabiamila as the best person that could have elected as the Speaker of the House. Although, he said he was not surprised that members of the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Gbajabiamila as their Speaker in view of his eminent qualification and nationalistic outlook.

Meanwhile, Tunji-Ojo said he was upbeat that it would no longer be business as usual under the Speakership of Gbajabiamila. He also assured that the new Speaker would ‘shake table’ as already promised by introducing reforms into the entire legislative business of the House of Representatives. He however said the intended reforms would be in the overall best interest of the country.

However, Tunji-Ojo had encouraged Nigerians to look forward to a better time in this new dispensation. He said the expected robust relationship between the executive and legislature would ensure speedy passage of the nation’s budgets. He added that the new of vibrant and reformed legislation would usher in a new vista of hope for Nigerians. “ I am confident that the era of delay in budget passage is gone for good in the country. There is assurance now that both the legislature and the executive will henceforth work harmonious in the best interest of the citizens”, added Tunji-Ojo.