Secondus, PDP Senators Meet to Select Senate, House Minority Leaders

By Chuks Okocha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday held a meeting to select the Minority Leaders for the Senate and House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly.

The meeting is also expected to select the minority whip for both chambers as well as the chairman of the PDP National Assembly caucus

The meeting which at press time is still holding at Abuja residence of the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has in attendance all senators and members of the party’s NWC.

The PDP NWC had earlier in the day met to strategise on how to have a rancour free selection of the party’s principal officers.

It was gathered that Senators Philip Aduda and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe are touted to emerge as the minority leader and Minority whip respectively.

The closed-door meeting is still on going.