Ninth Senate will Be Vibrant, Says Nnamani

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senator representing Enugu East senatorial district, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said that the newly elected Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, will deliver on his promises and run a vibrant legislative arm.

Nnamani,who is of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), journalists in Abuja yesterday that the ninth Senate should expect a vibrant leadership from Lawan.

According to him, the new Senate President is an intellectual and a man in total control of his temperament.

“So, I’m looking forward to working with him; he certainly has my support and I believe he is going to steer the Senate with listening ears”

Nnamani, who was a former governor of Enugu State also emphasised that “I believe we are expecting a vibrant Senate. I’ve had opportunity of studying closely the new President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and I’ve done a review of his background; he has a Ph.D in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System from a UK university. That shows he is an academic; a man of study and an intellectual who has information.

“I have also had cause to work with him. I was in the Senate for four years. I believe he was the Chairman, Public Accounts Committee at that time. I’ve also had opportunity to interact with him and I’ve found in him a gentleman”.

He stated that his focus in the Senate will be debate on the Nigerian project in making it work better for the generality of Nigerians .Nnamani expressed confidence that the 9th Senate under the Presidency of Senator Ahmad Lawan, would serve as veritable platform of driving the debate .

According to him, rather than the basic bread and butter politics, educated advocacy on how to make the Nigerian project work better will be the central focus of the 9th National Assembly .

His words : “My coming to the Senate on a second missionary journey is driven by a greater sense of the need for the ‘sleeping giant’ called Nigeria, to wake up from her slumber. It is a project that must be made to work for the generality of Nigerians through robust debate and advocacy in that direction.

“Nigeria as a country , has come of age regardless of her chequered history and in doing this, basic principles of Nationhood predicated on equity, fairness, unity, justice and rule of law must prevail at all times between the government and the governed at all levels and among her peoples.

Specifically, the Senator added that in making the Nigerian Project work for his constituents and Nigerians generally , his debate cum advocacy in the Senate will be on required inclusiveness of the Eastern part of the country in the ongoing rail system development, upgrading of the Enugu Airport to international standard, empowerment scheme for Nigerian Youth, health jurisprudence , electoral reforms as well as constitution amendments .