Niger Gov Appoints Woman as Head of Service

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has made the first set of appointments into the state executive council naming a female permanent secretary as Head of Service (HoS).

Governor Bello appointed Hajia Salamatu Abubakar, presently a permanent secretary in the establishment division in the office of the head of service, as the new HoS.

With her appointment, she has become the first woman HoS since 1976 when the state was created.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Musa Rogo, which made the announcement, also disclosed that a former HoS of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, has been appointed the Secretary to the State Government.

Matane, who has vast experience in public administration and agricultural economy, will take over from Ibrahim Isah Ladan who occupied the position for about three years.

The statement also announced the appointment of Ibrahim Balarabe, a former Commissioner for Local Governments as the Chief of Staff, Government House.

Balarabe, who had served as Commissioner for Works at the inception of the present administration, replaces El-Amin Emitosahi.

Another appointment made by the governor is that of Alhaji Adamu Aliyu who was retained as Principal Private Secretary to the governor.

A grassroots politician and sports administrator, Aliyu had served for several years as the Chairman of the Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna, the state’s darling team.

Rogo, in the statement announcing the appointments which was made available to newsmen in Minna on Thursday, said the appointments were based on “merit”, adding that the appointees would bring their vast of experiences to bare on the day-to-day administration of the state thereby galvanizing the “Next Level” programmes of the government.