KEDCO Loses N150m Equipment to Vandalism, Theft in Three Month

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The management of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Thursday disclosed that the company has lost over N150 million worth of equipment as a result of vandalism, theft and sabotage in three months.

The Managing Director of the company, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, stated this in Katsina while launching a Joint Task Force (JTF) that would checkmate the activities of the vandals in the state.

THISDAY reports that the taskforce comprises the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Gwamna lamented that vandalism has always been a serious challenge bedevilling the power sector in Nigeria, hence the establishment of the taskforce to safeguard its equipment in Katsina.

The mandate of the JTF, according to the KEDCO boss, is to safeguard all assets of the company, ensure that vandals are arrested and prosecuted and stop illegal connections that deprived genuine customers from getting power supply.

He added: “Within three months, we lost equipment worth over N150 million. That is totally unacceptable and we felt that we need to do something about it. That is why we set up the JTF to ensure hindrance to continuous supply of power to our teeming customers is curtailed.

“I remembered two and a half years ago, that really prompted us to setting up of a joint taskforce. I assure you that we will provide all the necessary logistics needed for you to ensure that you perform your task creditably.”

Also speaking, the Katsina State Commandant of NSCDC, assured KEDCO that the problem of vandalism in the state would soon be eradicated, adding that safeguarding the property of the citizenry remained the core mandate of the corps.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, who was represented at the event by the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) Sabon Gari, SP Ibrahim Williams, expressed the command’s readiness to cooperate with relevant agencies to tackle vandalism.

In his welcome address, the KEDCO Chief Corporate Service Officer, Salisu Abdulsalam, said the tremendous achievements recorded by the joint taskforce in Kano prompted the company to extend it to Katsina.

While unveiling the taskforce, the company also distributed four operational vehicles to the team to boost their operations.