Ikeja Electric Launches MAP Scheme

Peter Uzoho

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has commenced massive metering of its unmetered customers with the launch of the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme with its partners, New Hampshire Capital Limited, at its Ikorodu Business Unit.

MAP is a policy of the federal government and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in which third parties known as MAPs, were given the responsibility of metering all customers of discos to bridge the metering gap in the country.

According to the disco, the scheme aims at ensuring that all customers under its network are metered to bring to an end, the issue of estimated billing, saying with the collaboration of the New Hampshire Capital, all customers under the Ikeja disco will be metered.

Speaking to journalists at the launch, the Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, said: “So, we have a coordinated plan, it starts with customers logging into our website. We believe that using the internet and the technology that we have now ensures that we can reach our customers wherever they are, even if they are not in the country.”

Obi-Chukwu added that over 14, 000 meter applications had already been recorded on the company’s portal and counting, saying, “we have over 5, 000 customers already that we are going through their KYC information. We believe that by the end of this week, we should be seeing customers in their thousands that are ready for metering. So, we are actually ahead of the curve and we have meters already in store.

“The entire process is not just to sign meter asset providers, you also need to have those meters in store already. So, we have some meters already in store; and then, mind you, when you also sign this contract with the MAPs, the MAPS themselves will now go and source for the meters and have them installed.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, New Hampshire Capital, Mr. Odion Wesley Omonfoman, said the partnership with the Ikeja Electric was to roll out at least 276, 000 meters within the Ikorodu Business Unit, stressing that it covers Ikorodu town and all the way to Epe.

Omonfoman said: “Over the next 18 months, we will be rolling out prepaid electricity meters to customers who don’t have meters or who need new meters. We will be doing that in conjunction with Ikeja Electric.

“So our job is to provide the meters and to install the meters and also manage the meters for that whole period. We have a 10-year contract with Ikeja Electric to do that role. So once you go to the KYC process, the metering process will start.

“Specifically, once you indicate the payment option you have chosen, we are under obligation to meter you. So, if you are choosing upfront payment, you pay the entire amount, we will meter you within 10 business days.”