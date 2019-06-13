House Sets up Three Ad-hoc Committees

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The House of Representatives Thursday set up three ad hoc committees to oversee the activities of the legislative House at the first proceeding after Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Idris Wase were sworn-in as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The ad hoc committees named were; Committee on Selection, Committee on Media and Committee on Welfare.

The House has also adjourned sitting till July 2 to allow members embark on two weeks break to settle down for legislative business.

The Director-General, Gbajabiamila/Wase Campaign Organisation, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, told House of Representatives correspondents that former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, will head the 10-man ad hoc committee on media pending the setting up of substantive committees.

“It is statutory, ad hoc statutory media committee has been set up and before you here are members of the committee. They are going to start their work now until when the standing committee on media takes shape. The chairman of the committee is a face that you know very well, Hon. Khadija Bukar-Abba Ibrahim,” Jibrin stated.

Hajia Ibrahim will be assisted by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere who is also a member of the committee.

Briefing the media on the outcome of the executive session, Ibrahim said: “We had plenary this morning and after the plenary we went into an executive session in which various things were discussed and the first and foremost thing that was put on the table was the fact that we remain as one House, regardless of party affiliations. As you are well aware, Mr. Speaker came on a platform of the Joint Task Force, so that means it doesn’t matter which party you come from we are still one.

“We belong to one whole House. There is not going to be any prejudice, there is not going to be leaning towards one party. We are going to work towards the unity and progress of our country; as one together. We must do it. In brotherhood we all stand.

“Secondly, we are going to close all platforms related to the campaign towards attaining the speakership position and we are going to form one platform in which all members will be registered on that platform and we can communicate through whatsapp on that platform. So, all platforms henceforth are shut, except the one that will be opened that will hold everybody as a member.

“Thirdly, the traditional victory party which normally holds after election has been conducted for Mr. Speaker has been canceled due to the fact that we have a lot of work to do and in the two weeks within which we have been given our recess we are going to work, we are not going on holiday, new members are going to look for accommodation and come together and try and settle down in Abuja.

“The ones that are settled already will be involved in ad hoc committees like welfare committee and selection committee. And we the media committee will be available for any communication between you and us and between the public and us.”