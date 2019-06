Four Nigerians have been arrested in Ghana over the alleged kidnap of two Canadians on Friday.

The suspects, who are yet to be identified, kidnapped Bailey Jordan Chitty, 20, and Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19, who were volunteering in Ghana.

They were held at a house at Akyease in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti region.

The Police have so far arrested 10 persons in connection with the kidnapping.

They include three Nigerians. Another Nigerian is also on the run, JoyNews reports.