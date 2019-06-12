Gunmen Kidnap Katsina Community Village Head

By Francis Sardauna

There was pandemonium at Labo community in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State Tuesday following the abduction of the Village Head, Alhaji Maigari Bature, by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Bature was said to have been abducted while working on his farmland at about 1p.m, when the attackers on motorcycles stormed the village and shot sporadically into the air.

Following Bature’s abduction, hundreds of residents, mostly farmers were said to have fled the community for fear of being attacked by the hoodlums.

The state police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident in a message sent to the police’s platform in the state, said: “It is true. Efforts are on course with a view to rescue him from these rascals. Operation Puff Adder responded to the distress call but since it was inside his farmland far away near the Rugu forest, but before they could reach him, the hoodlums have already fled into Rugu forest. We are following a lead that may assist us in his rescue.”

Isah called on farmers in the affected communities in the state to form groups while going to their farms and inform security agencies for “security back up”.

He added: “While reminding them on the state government’s directives on the suspension/ban on farming activities around the Rugu forest area.

“Members of the communities are reminded to put the security of their lives first before embarking on any activity.”

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, family members of the abducted village head have not been able to establish contact with his abductors.