Fidelity Bank, WhoGoHost to Support SMEs

Oluchi Chibuzor

Fidelity Bank Plc has disclosed it has entered into a partnership with WhoGoHost, a web-designing company to provide value-added services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country to have online visibility.

The partnership according to the bank was to ensure Nigerian entrepreneurs and small business owners have wider coverage in terms of customer base and to improve their profitability.

Speaking in Lagos, at the bank’s SMEs Forum, a radio talk show, the Executive Director, Shared Services & Products, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, said as an SME-focused institution the bank was committed to providing platforms for MSMEs build capacity.

Represented by the Divisional Head, Managed SMEs, Mr. Osaigbovo Omorogbe, she said the initiative would help deepen online visibility of various business owners registered under their SMEs banking products.

She said consistent with the larger Fidelity Bank’s mission of making financial services easy and accessible to customers and its avowed commitment to continually instituting platforms to help MSMEs build capacity, it was equally important to have online presence.

According to her, “The bank recently entered into a partnership with WhoGoHost to provide value-added, significantly discounted offerings of websites and hosting to small business owners who subscribe to our bank’s tailored SMEs Banking products and services.

“Indeed, as an SME-focused bank, we are happy to create yet again, another sustainable, low cost platform to help SMEs establish and deepen their online visibility in pursuit of sustained growth for their businesses.”

Commenting on the partnership with the bank, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), WhoGoHost, Mr. Toba Obaniyi, reiterated the importance of having online presence.

Obaniyi, said this would give start-ups comparative advantage over their peers.

“Through this partnership we have a lot of products to deliver to different range of SMEs who do not see getting online as an investment, because it is critical for the success of their business as many have been disrupted by competitors who leverage on getting their business online.

“The partnership is aimed to get more business online through our hand-holding programme, education and improved customer services, because I have engaged with people who struggle getting online because they do not know who to get to or because they have had bad experiences with people who did not delivered as promised,” he noted.