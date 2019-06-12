Entrepreneur Launches Audio-visual Classroom App

A Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder of Save-A-Lot Media Limited, an education technology start-up, Akeem Salami, is set to unveil African first indigenous audio-visual classroom App, designed to help students globally learn with ease.

The launch which is scheduled to hold on June 19, in Lagos, would mark the introduction of Africa’s first indigenous education application to be introduced from Nigeria for global use.

The proposed classroom-based App, when launched, would address learning and retention challenges which leads to massive examination failure among students.

It would also help cater for others who have dropped out of the school system, while equally reshaping the existing system of learning which does not accommodate learners’ mental capacity.

Salami, expressed delighted about the unveiling, saying it would be Africa’s first home grown education solution to the global community.

“We shall be launching Africa’s first indigenous classroom App designed to enable students in Nigeria, other African countries and globally, learn classroom based education on the go using audio-visual and mobile technology. When it is launched, it will be available on popular mobile App stores.

“Our findings show that the problem of learning and retention are huge and are responsible for academic failures. As such, our design is a well thought-out novel and interactive audio-visual learning solution aimed at helping students in secondary schools, higher institutions as well as professionals including candidates for international examination achieve seamless academic excellence.”

With the App, he said users would be able to learn at any time and at their own space and speed, adding, “To reduce the problem of examination failure in public examination, we have given priority to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and JAMB syllabuses in our flagship contents ready to be launched. It will surely be a wholesome education solution.

“Today, digital education is one of the new pop culture globally and it is the way to go, especially with the increasing use of mobile phones in Nigeria and most parts of the world.”

He noted that the App is for all races, “Though the App is original to Nigeria and Africa, it is designed for all races and colours, because knowledge is universal. This evidence-based, virtual mobile classroom technology is our own way of contributing to the redefinition of the education sub-sector.

“We are inviting various stakeholders including students, school owners, investors and government to come witness this unique tech solution that we have developed to solve observed learning challenges.”