Edo Innovation Hub Lists Gains

Sunday Okobi

As the Edo Innovation Hub marks its one-year anniversary this month, the state government has said the tech centre is changing the technology ecosystem within the state and the south-south geopolitical zone.

The state also said the hub was providing room for capacity building and technology-driven solutions to everyday problems.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Skills Development and Job Creation and Head, Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, the state government was working closely with major stakeholders in Nigeria’s technology space to ensure more high-impact innovations are birthed at the hub to boost wealth creation among Nigerians.

Dare further stated that: “We are marking the one-year anniversary of Edo Innovation Hub, also known as Edo Innovates. There is no denying that we have recorded immense success in the area of capacity building in the technology ecosystem.

“The hub is an expression of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s desire to groom youths to become change agents using technology.”

Some of the training programmes included those organised by Curators University to train youths on Artificial Intelligence (AI); EdoBits, for school leavers who wish to develop expertise in technology; LinkedIn meetup sessions, among others.

She explained that relevant industry stakeholders have provided the support that has led to the success of the Hub in the last one year, ensuring that there was continuous activity at the Hub.

EdoJobs boss said: “We have trained more than 1000 young people on technology in various areas, including gender-sensitive areas, where women were the focus of the intervention.

“We have received support from a long list of industry giants and more are still lining up to partner with us. So, it has been an eventful journey.”