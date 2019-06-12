Democracy Not Yet Working in Nigeria, Says CDD

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has expressed concern that the present democratic situation in Nigeria is yet to deliver dividends for Nigerians.

The CDD Coordinator, Mrs. Idayat Hassan, who stated this in Abuja while briefing journalists at a stakeholders’ meeting on the 20 years of democracy in Nigeria, said because the practice is not yet working, foreign direct investment is not encouraged.

According to her, “We are not there yet. The twenty years of democracy have given us the opportunity to take stock as well as to realise if we are able to survive next 20 years of democracy.

“It’s enough time for citizen to step in and fight in order to define the kind of democracy they want and the system that would deliver development.”

The group, however, set agenda for the President Muhammadu Buhari government, saying it is expedient that security and economy are tackled in order to make Nigeria environment friendly for investors.

She stated further that “the economy, security and corruption are issues that should be addressed.

“You have to encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), create investment-friendly environment for investors as well as developing the agriculture sector which can be said to be an achievement of this administration.”