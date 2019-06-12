Democracy Day: Buhari Praises INEC, Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerian security agencies for conducting free and fair general polls in 2019 that brought him to power for second term.

Buhari made the commendation during the June 12 Democracy Day celebration at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

He said that INEC was given all the necessary support by providing the commission with all the resources needed for successful electoral process.

According to him, the various security agencies in the country must be commended for maintaining peace and order and for laying down their lives to protect the nation.

He said “today, we are privileged to mark the 9th secretariat of unbroken democracy leadership and peaceful transfer of power; we have won a democratic election government for another four years in Nigeria.

“Throughout the last four years, I respected the independency of INEC, I ensured that INEC got every resources needed to independently conduct impartial management of elections in the country.

“Political parties can agree that the recent elections, except for pockets of unrest, were free, fair and peaceful. I thank all the people who worked for our party, who campaigned and who voted for us.

“I thank my fellow Nigerians, who, since 2003 consistently voted for me.

“I and Nigerians must collectively commend our Armed Forces and other security agencies for working round the clock to protect us by putting themselves to protect our future.”

Buhari said that the issue of terrorism was a worldwide phenomenon that even the best secured countries were experiencing increasing incidences of unrest.

He, however, said that the present administration would consolidate on the achievements of the last four years. (NAN)