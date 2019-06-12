Abuja Stadium Now Moshood Abiola National Stadium

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja renamed the National Stadium, Abuja after the late business mogul, Chief MKO Abiola.

Buhari announced this decision while delivering his inauguration speech for a second term at the Eagle Square.

He said he had recognised June 12 as Democracy Day and honoured winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Abiola, his running mate, Babagana Kingibe, and Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who was at the forefront of actualising Abiola’s mandate, in acknowledgement of the injustice done to Abiola by the annulment of his victory.

