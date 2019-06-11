Voting in Progress for House Speaker 

Election for the office of the Speaker of the 9th Assembly has commenced with Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) and Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) in the race.
This was sequel to the call for nominations by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, at the inauguration of members-elect on Tuesday on the floor of the house.
Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) nominated Gbajabiamila for the office of Speaker and was seconded by Rep. Lynda Chuba (PDP-Anambra).
While accepting the nomination, Gbajabiamila promised to serve selflessly if elected speaker of the house.
While accepting the nomination, Gbajabiamila promised to serve selflessly if elected speaker of the house.
Also, Rep. Abubakar Unusa (APC-Gombe) nominated Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) for the office of the Speaker and was seconded by Rep. Mark Gbillah (PDP-Benue)
Bago while accepting his nomination said that his aspiration was for generations to come.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 360 members- elect, 358 are present and eligible to vote.
Bago while accepting his nomination said that his aspiration was for generations to come.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 360 members- elect, 358 are present and eligible to vote.
NAN also reports that election is ongoing and the Clerk will announce results immediately after voting is concluded. (NAN)