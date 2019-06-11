Voting in Progress for House Speaker 

Election for the office of the Speaker of the 9th Assembly has commenced with Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) and Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) in the race. This was sequel to the call for nominations by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, at the inauguration of members-elect on Tuesday on the floor of the house.

Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) nominated Gbajabiamila for the office of Speaker and was seconded by Rep. Lynda Chuba (PDP-Anambra).

While accepting the nomination, Gbajabiamila promised to serve selflessly if elected speaker of the house.

Also, Rep. Abubakar Unusa (APC-Gombe) nominated Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) for the office of the Speaker and was seconded by Rep. Mark Gbillah (PDP-Benue)

Bago while accepting his nomination said that his aspiration was for generations to come.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 360 members- elect, 358 are present and eligible to vote.

NAN also reports that election is ongoing and the Clerk will announce results immediately after voting is concluded. (NAN)