Semi Ajayi’s Best Wishes for Eagles

Former Arsenal U23 skipper, Semi Ajayi, has reacted after he was omitted from the Super Eagles traveling party to Ismailia on Sunday.

Writing on Instagram, Ajayi stated : ”Wishing my brothers the best of luck at the upcoming #AFCON2019. It’s been a privilege to have been part of this squad and as much as I’m gutted that I can’t make it I wish every one linked with the Super Eagles the very best of luck this summer.

”I will be supporting the team until the end. Go and make Nigeria proud my brothers

Since the end of the 2018 World Cup, Ajayi has featured in all the competitive matches played by the Super Eagles except the 4-0 win against Libya on October 13.

It was a foregone conclusion that Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho would not be included on the final 23-man roster for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but Rohr’s decision to axe Ajayi was a controversial one.

It was a banner season for the Rotherham United star as he clocked up more minutes in total than any other player named in the provisional squad, scoring an impressive eight goals in all competitions.

In addition, Ajayi offers versatility as he is comfortable playing as a central defender and defensive midfielder, and can also be deployed as a makeshift right back and left back.