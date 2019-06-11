BreakingLatestNigeria Lawan Elected Senate President June 11, 2019 12:04 pm 1 Share Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Email Google+ Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Ahmed Lawan All Progressives Congress backed Senator Ahmed Lawan has been elected Senate President. Lawan who scored 79 votes defeated his challenger, Senator Ali Ndume who scored 28 votes Details shortly Share this:FacebookRedditGoogleTwitterPrintPinterestEmailWhatsAppSkypeLinkedInTumblrPocketTelegram