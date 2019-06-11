Kidnappers Abduct Woman, Step Son in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A woman and her step-son were late Sunday kidnapped at Osi Community, along Akure Airport Road in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The kidnap victims identified as Mrs Olawumi Adeleye, 25, and Master Destiny Paul, 14, were abducted on their way back from church in Akure.

The Iresi of Osi, Oba David Olajide, who confirmed the incident, alleged that the two victims were abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

“It happened along Osi/Owo Road, very close to Akure Airport. They were kidnapped around 5:20 p.m. yesterday (Sunday),” the monarch said.

He also said that the incident had been reported to the police for action.

A family source, however, said the kidnappers had contacted the husband of the woman and demanded N10 million ransom for their release.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government has directed the formation of a task force to put a stop immediately to the spate of car snatching in the state particularly, in the Akure metropolis.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Akure.

Dojumo said Akeredolu had also directed that the task force be supervised by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Special Duties, Dr. Doyin Odebowale.

“The task force will intercept all vehicles with covered plate numbers, all tinted vehicles without police permit, and other private vehicles with Ondo State Government plate numbers,” he said.

Also, speaking, Odebowale, said the task force had been directed to move out immediately to enforce the ban on covered plate numbers and also enforce other mandates.

He explained that only two public officials, the governor and his deputy, were exempted from the ban on covered plate numbers.

Odebowale said: “All vehicles bearing Ondo State Government plate numbers which don’t belong to us, will be confiscated. Go and get a permit to tint your glass or go and remove the tint now.

“We are equally going to extend this to Okada riders immediately, nobody will be permitted to ride any unregistered commercial motorcycle.

“Any Okada rider, who is unknown to us or is without any form of identification, will not be permitted.

“We are also using this medium to appeal to the public to let us know, cooperate with us to give information on nefarious people with dark designs for this state”.