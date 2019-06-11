Gervinho Remains Committed to Ivory Coast Despite AFCON 2019 Omission

Gervinho has said that he was disappointed by his omission from Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations squad, but reiterated his commitment to the Elephants.

The 32-year-old winger, who won the tournament with his country in 2015, missed out on the 2017 edition in Gabon with a knee injury.

Gervinho set to miss Nations Cup

There are fears that Ivory Coast forward Gervinho will miss the Nations Cup after injuring his anterior cruciate…

He hoped his impressive 11 goals and three assists for Parma in Italy’s Serie A last season would earn him a recall, but has tried to play down his disappointment and vowed to bounce back.

“Dear Ivorians, I don’t know how to thank you for all the messages of support and affection I’ve received from my first call up,” he posted on social media.

Gervinho on Instagram: “#merci 🇨🇮 #team225 #allezleselephants”

9,762 Likes, 280 Comments – Gervinho (@gervinhofficial) on Instagram: “#merci 🇨🇮 #team225 #allezleselephants”

“Receiving your videos, photos and comments lately warm my heart.

“All this has helped reduce my disappointment not to be part of the team that will defend our colours at the next Afcon in Egypt.”

The former Arsenal and AS Roma player returned to Italian football last summer after he was released by Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

Gervinho: Parma sign Ivory Coast forward for Serie A return

Italian side Parma have signed Gervinho on a three-year contract after Hebei China Fortune agreed to release the…

Ivory Coast coach Ibrahim Kamara had refused to close the door on Gervinho insisting his decision has nothing to do with the player’s age or form, but because he has plenty of familiar options at his disposal.

Despite having played in five Nations Cup tournaments in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015, Gervinho, whose last appearance was against Morocco in November 2017, insists he has no plans to quit the national team.

“As you know so well, wearing our national shirt will always be a pride to me,” he added.

“I will always be ready and available when called upon to represent and defend our great nation Ivory Coast.”

Gervinho has 22 goals in 84 appearances for Ivory Coast and played for his country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.