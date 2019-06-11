At last, INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Okorocha

From Chuks Okocha in Abuja

At last, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, his Certificate of Return as winner of the Imo West Senatorial District election.

Acknowledging the receipt, Okorocha while speaking with newsmen shortly after receiving the certificate at INEC headquarters in Abuja, said he was called upon at exactly 6.14 pm that his certificate was ready.

“At exactly 6.14 pm, this evening, after the inauguration of the 9th Assembly, I was invited that my certificate is ready and I have just come to collect it.

“I take it to be God’s time. I have always believed that justice delayed is justice denied, but all this for the sake of our nation I accepted it,” he said.

He also commended the judiciary for doing the needful and serving as the last hope of the common citizensor anybody that feels oppressed.

“I also want to thank INEC for taking this bold step against all odds by issuing my certificate of return, which goes along way to confirm that the allegation of duress is not founded by a delay tactic by my detractors to slow down the process.

“I believe this is God’s time and I take it as God’s time. I am happy that finally the matter is resolved,” he said.