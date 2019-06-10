Unicorn Set to Host Africa TechMoney Summit

Oluchi Chibuzor



Unicorn Group a Pan-African, Investment Company targeting innovative ideas, is set to host tech money and innovation summit Africa, in Lagos.

The event would be a platform where start-ups would meet with the aim of solving Africa’s challenges with over 52 speakers in attendance.

The two-day conference, schedule to hold between June 11-12th, 2019, with the theme: ”Africa Tech Money: Where Tech & Money Meet,” would be hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

It is aimed at providing education, training, mentorship, infrastructure and long-term capital to entrepreneurs, through ecosystem strategy for start-ups and early stage companies in technology-enabled sectors across Africa.

Speaking at a pre-event press briefing in Lagos, over the weekend, the Chief Programme and Development Officer, Unicorn Group, Olatorera Abiola, said the programme aims at driving innovative ideas from Africa towards solving Africa problems and challenges.

“There has never been a better time to unlock then value of technology in Africa, the fourth industrialisation, advent of exponential technologies, cloud, AI, IoT, Blockchain and crypto mean that Africa can feasibly leapfrog it’s way to making serious advancements in realising key advancements set out in the UN’s sustainable development goals.

“Tech Money Africa will bring together the leading minds in Technology, Innovation and finance across the public and private sector in Africa as this is the platform to start and build relationship with partners and collaborators, find potential mentors and supporters from within the tech industry,” she said.

According to her, having been in Nigeria for about three years now with several companies in their portfolio, there was a need to provide Nigerians with the opportunity to meet with seasoned professionals that have excelled in the business world, sharing experiences and intellects on how to grow viable initiative beyond ideation.

She added that applicant would have the opportunity to present their businesses to a panel of judges, who would select 50 prospective pitchers that would be allowed to proceed to Boot-camp, before final three winners would emerge.

According to her, “In the past year Africa has benefited from unprecedented capital inflows into technology, which have Nigeria as a premier destination for investment into technology; this trend builds a compelling reason to convene the ecosystem driving Africa’s technology investment and fintech innovations in Lagos.”

The event would bring together experts in technology, innovation and finance across Africa to achieve the following: understand how technology can change lives, support tech talent and start-ups to secure investment and get bankable, inspire, educate and connect tech leaders in major public and private organisations on the latest innovation and disruption to support citizen and customer service delivery.

Notable among the speakers is the Acting Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mary Uduk; Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Kola Abiola, among others.