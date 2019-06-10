Tribunal Dismisses Coalition for Change’s Petition against Buhari

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday dismissed the petition of the Coalition for change (C4C) against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

The dismissal was sequel to an application for withdrawal of the petition filed by the petitioners on June 10, 2019.

When the matter was called Monday, lawyers to Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN and Lateef Fagbemi SAN informed the court that their clients were yet to be served with a copy of the petition.

Chief Olanipekun said at the last adjourned date the panel had granted an application for substituted service but that up till this morning, the petitioners were yet to serve the processes on the first defendant.

In his response, counsel for

(C4C) Obed Aguh informed the tribunal that an application for the withdrawal of their petition against the election of President Buhari was filed Monday in court but yet to be served on the respondents.

However, following the non objection of the application, Chairman of the five man panel, Justice Mohammed Garba, accordingly dismissed the suit.