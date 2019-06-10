Sanwo-Olu Appoints Alogba as Lagos Acting Chief Judge

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Justice Kazeem Alogba as acting Chief Judge of the state with effect from Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

The information is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, in Lagos on Monday.

He stated that Alogba would be in acting capacity pending the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subsequent confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

According to him, the appointment followed the need to prevent a vacuum in the state judiciary, given the imminent retirement of the present Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke.

He said Alogba would be sworn in on Thursday at the Lagos House, Alausa.

Prior to his appointment, Justice Alogba was the most senior of the 58 justices in the state judiciary next to the out-going chief judge.

Alogba had chaired the Committee on Review of High Court Civil Procedure Rules, which culminated in the new High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules of 2019 that came into force on January 31, 2019. (NAN)