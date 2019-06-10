Former Deputy Speaker, Oluomo, Emerges Ogun Assembly Speaker

By Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has elected its immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon Olakunle Oluomo, as speaker.

Oluomo who was a member of the eighth legislature of the State House of Assembly and a member representing Ifo I State Constituency emerged as the nineth Assembly Speaker.

His counterpart from Ijebu North II, State Constituency, Oludare Kadiri, emerged as Deputy Speaker.

The two new principal officers of the Assembly were elected, following the acceptance of their separate nominations by members representing Ikenne State Constituency, Olakunle Sobukola and was seconded by his Yewa North I state constituency counterpart, Adegoke Adeyanju, during the inauguration ceremony of the Ninth Legislature held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital on Monday.

While accepting the nomination, Oluomo appreciated Almighty God and his colleagues (lawmakers) for their support and trust and promised to promote the existing mutual interdependence among the three arms of government.

The new Speaker, however, assured that he would put in place strategies to put the State legislature as a partner in progress for the sustainability of credible governance and delivery of democratic dividends to the grassroot.

Earlier, the Deputy Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, reeled out the names of members-elect which include, Adejojo Temitope (Abeokuta South 1), Adeyemi Ademuyiwa (Abeokuta South 2), Mrs Modupe Mujota (Abeokuta North), Elemide Olusegun Daisi (Odeda), Olakunle Oluomo Taiwo (Ifo I), Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo II), Yusuff Olawale Amosun (Ewekoro), Soneye Damilola Kayode (Obafemi Owode), Oduwole Kemi Olaitan (Ijebu Ode), Fasunwa Abayomi Johnson (Ijebu North East), Sola Adams (Ijebu East), Atinuke Bello (Odogbolu), Akeem Balogun (Ogun Waterside), Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye (Sagamu I) and Adeniran Ademola Adeyinka (Sagamu II).

Others are, Solomon Oluwaseyi Osho (Remo North), Olakunle Sobukanla (Ikenne), Sylvester Niyi Abiodun (Ijebu North I), Dare Kadiri (Ijebu North II), Adegoke Adeyanju Awoso (Yewa South I), Haruna Egungbohun (Egbado North II), Jemili Akingbade (Imeko Afon), Sikirat Omowunmi Ajibola (Ipokia ), Yusuff Sheriff Abiodun (Ado Odo Ota I), Muse Lamidi (Ado Odo Ota II) and Bolanle Lateefat Ajayi (Yewa South).

Dignitaries in attendance at the inauguration include former Speakers, Bashorun Muyiwa Oladipo, Titi Oseni-Gomez and Suraju Ishola Adekunmbi, as well as former members of the State House of Assembly, former Head of Service (HoS), Elder Sola Adeyemi, party chieftains, traditional rulers, members of the body of Permanent Secretaries, among others.