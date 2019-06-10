Forfeit Your Salary Like Zamfara, Oyo Govs, PDP Tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos gov did not buy N187m car, says gov’s aide

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has advised the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to emulate his counterparts in Oyo and Zamfara states by donating his salary to pensioners and orphanages.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had promised to donate his salary to pensioners in the state, while the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said he would donate half of his monthly salary to an orphanage in Gusau, the state capital.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, Taofik Gani, in a statement, on Sunday, also called on Sanwo-Olu to declare his assets, while criticising him over the alleged purchase of a N187million official vehicle.

But in a swift reaction, the Lagos State Government through the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement, yesterday, denied the allegation, saying the vehicle used by Sanwo-Olu, which he said was “certainly not N187 million,” was purchased over a year ago.

The PDP statement read, “The Lagos PDP advises Sanwo-Olu to make public his assets and also manifest commitment to selfless service devoid of any urge for personal enrichment. One of such manifestations is to follow the humble, humanitarian and serving postures of his fellow governors of Oyo and Zamfara states, both of whom have donated all their salaries to their pensioners and orphanages.

“It is only when and if Mr. Sanwo-Olu manifests such selfless and austere gestures as a lifestyle that Lagosians can take him seriously and sympathise with him as he claims to be losing weight. Otherwise, Mr. Sanwo-Olu is advised to, as a matter of emergency, consult his medical doctor to diagnose real reasons for him losing weight.”

The PDP also criticised the Lagos governor for allegedly buying a N187million SUV as his official vehicle and urged him to make public his assets declaration.

According to the PDP, for Sanwo-Olu to buy a N187 million official vehicle marks a prodigal and insensitive beginning to his administration, “especially when the residents need abandoned projects completed and the provision of improved welfare services.”

But Akosile stated that the Lagos chapter of the PDP had started exhibiting signs of “long-term depression” by joining the “infamous league of fake news promoters.”

He said, “As a major political party, one will expect the PDP to be more circumspect in its criticism of the state governor, especially along the lines of progress and development for the state and not reducing itself to purveyor of fake news.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, did not buy a N187 million SUV as his official vehicle. In fact, the governor has not procured any vehicle for official use.

“The vehicle the governor uses, if that’s what the PDP is referring to, was purchased almost a year ago and it certainly is not N187 million. The PDP needs to check well before coming out with fallacious claims next time.”