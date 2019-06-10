Firm Launches App to Drive Innovation

Gilbert Ekugbe

Swype Global Limited has launched an app, Swypatune to drive innovation in Nigeria.

It stated that the launch of the solution was to give more opportunities to youths to showcase their talents and creativity.

The Chief Executive, Swype Global, Peter Atorough, while speaking at the event in Lagos, said the app would help eradicate the barriers hindering youths in the creative world and in the talent industry.

“With swypatune, you can sit in the comfort of your home and upload your demo tape, register your songs and send it over to us. The app then selects the top 100 songs where we will drop 10 songs every week and those who are eliminated, we will feature them on a TV show to give them a second chance to create a fan base for them,” he said.

He added: “At the tenth week, we will get 10 contestants to perform on TV where people swype to vote for their favourite contestant. The winner goes home with N10 million with a full recording deal and also to promote their song.”

According to him, over $180,000 was spent to develop the app while also seeking more strategic partnership with relevant stakeholders who are poised to embrace the vision of leveraging digital technology, primarily focused on eliminating the barriers impeding the growth of upcoming artistes in Nigeria.

Earlier, the co-founder of Swype Global Limited, Frank Fotso, said through swypeglobal, the company would be employing over a 100 people with the company and its operations in Nigeria, maintaining the app is going to create more artiste from Africa.

“Since we are digitalising it, so many people are going to know about our culture, our musicians and how talented they are.

“Swypeglobal aims to digitalise a lot of things in Africa, because this is one of the way to address certain issues we face in Africa. We want to use digital to give back to the people,” he said.

He described swypatune as a powerful 360-degree viral-focused and AI-driven technology that would generate downloads from an estimated ten million users in year one with a daily interaction rate of around one million hits, thereby creating significant economic and social returns.