Falana Regains BOA Lawyers’ Football League Trophy

Tayo Fashesin’s hat-trick against Africa Law Practice/SPA Ajibade was all former champions, Falana & Falana needed last Sunday to regain the BOA Lawyers’ Football Tournament trophy it lost to Olisa Agbakoba Legal last year.

Fashesin scored the opening goal in the 9th minute before adding two quick goals in the 18th and 19th minutes of thrilling final played at the AstroTurf 2000 facility in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Aficionados of the football tournament held annually in memory of the late lawyer, Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner in the law firm of Aluko & Oyebode, who died 17 years ago, were on the look out for an upset. ALP/SPA Ajibade had shown uncommon skill to reach the final.

However, that was not to be as Falana & Falana was determined to set a record that will be hard to erase, winning another title.

To reach the final, Falana & Falana defeated LSMJ 4-3 in a penalty shoot out after regular period had ended goalless.

ALP/SPA Ajibade, on the other hand, defeated Advocaat 2-0 with Tosan Wiltshire and Tayo Erelu accounting for both goals.

Before the final, Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) lost to Advocaat 1-2 in penalty shoot out after a goalless regular time. It was a deserving bronze for Advocaat who knocked out OAL in the quarter-final.