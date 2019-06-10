Court Adjourns HDP’s Petition till June 13

The presidential election petition tribunal on Monday fixed June 13 to commence hearing in the Petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Oworu, and the HDP.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Mohammed Garba, presiding judge of the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal, announced the date after listening to a brief argument of counsel in the matter.

Lawyers to Buhari, INEC and APC in their brief of argument urged the tribunal to dismiss the suit of the HDP for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

However there was a mild drama, when a factional National Chairman of the HDP one Poland Awinitabre, disowned counsel for the HDP and its presidential candidate, Chief Oworu.

Two different lawyers Nelson Ekwedibia and one Donald M. O. had announced appearance for the petitioners, forcing the panel to ask Awinitabre who had announced appearance for the party.

Responding, Awinitabre told the panel, “the party has not engaged Nelson Ekwedibia”.

But Ekwedibia however told the panel that he was engaged by Chief Owuru, who is both National Chairman of the HDP and the party’s candidate in the February 23 presidential election.

Ekwedibia further informed the tribunal that he was the one who filed the petition and has been representing the two petitioners since the beginning of the case.

Justice Garba however announced that hearing will commence on June 13 in the HDP’s Petition against President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February 23 presidential election.